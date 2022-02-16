CaixaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.99 or 0.07142336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,178.61 or 1.00044076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

