California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 103,617 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Raymond James worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 38.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 183.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 159,999 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.