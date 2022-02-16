California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Signature Bank worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after buying an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after buying an additional 241,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $342.24 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

