California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.78 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3,456.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $27,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.