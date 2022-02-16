California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.09 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.