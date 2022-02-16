California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.04 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $32,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

