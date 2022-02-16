California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.96 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $170.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

