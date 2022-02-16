California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kellogg worth $29,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on K. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

