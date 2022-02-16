California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,802,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $381.84 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.11.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

