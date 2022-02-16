California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Boston Properties worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

