California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,861 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Coupa Software worth $27,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

COUP opened at $130.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.99.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.57.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

