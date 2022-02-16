California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,521 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of UDR worth $27,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

UDR stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

