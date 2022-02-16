California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 64 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of NVR worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,062.18 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,540.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5,252.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

