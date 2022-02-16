California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $319.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.22 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.87.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

