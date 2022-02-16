Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Lessened by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,462 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises 2.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.46% of Camden Property Trust worth $69,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

CPT traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.12. 2,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

