Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

