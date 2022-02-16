Canaccord Genuity Group Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $68.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $104,409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.