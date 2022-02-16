Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 51.4% in January

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.