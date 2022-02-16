Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 51.4% in January

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

