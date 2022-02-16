CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 23,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,657. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

