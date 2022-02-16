Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 381,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. Cannae has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 415,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

