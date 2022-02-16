CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CANL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,062. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. CannLabs has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

CannLabs Company Profile

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

