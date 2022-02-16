Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canon worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 96.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 16.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 23.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

