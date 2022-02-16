Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 425,172 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,105,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,172 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.65% of Mondelez International worth $529,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,077,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,097,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.