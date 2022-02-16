Capital Research Global Investors Has $506.83 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.54% of Copart worth $506,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

