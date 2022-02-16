Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $459,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

