Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,803,736 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,803,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.29% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $523,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $131.76 and a 1-year high of $232.84.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
