Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,041 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 8.59% of Vontier worth $488,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 7,133.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 985,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 59.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 702,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

