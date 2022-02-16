Capital Research Global Investors Sells 824,160 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,160 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 9.04% of Allakos worth $520,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2,328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

ALLK stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $372.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.