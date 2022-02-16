Capital World Investors Acquires 372,113 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.24% of McDonald’s worth $425,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.