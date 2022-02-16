Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.28% of United Parcel Service worth $448,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

NYSE:UPS opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

