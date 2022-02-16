Capital World Investors Grows Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 7.11% of AbCellera Biologics worth $397,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $5,471,000. Man Group plc increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 23.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 64,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 186.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

