Capital World Investors Has $444.02 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.00% of Logitech International worth $444,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Logitech International by 183.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after purchasing an additional 341,129 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $18,109,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 358.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $12,785,232,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Logitech International stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

