Capital World Investors Has $467.78 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 9.51% of Alteryx worth $467,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

