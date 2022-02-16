CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.17

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 983637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

