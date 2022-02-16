Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$203.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 277. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $113.90 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.90.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

