Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$203.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, November 1st. NBF reduced their target price on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$234.55.
TSE CJT traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$184.91. 18,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 70.03. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$155.42 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$184.75.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
