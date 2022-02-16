Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $226.30 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07125430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.08 or 0.99864864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,562,624 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.