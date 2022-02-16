Castle (CSTL) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Castle has a total market cap of $14,733.82 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00267487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005448 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.