Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

