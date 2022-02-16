Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $7.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.62. 2,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.78 and a 200-day moving average of $270.64.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

