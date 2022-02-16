C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £119.88 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £119.88 ($162.22).

On Monday, January 17th, Patrick McMahon purchased 49 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £118.58 ($160.46).

Shares of LON:CCR traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 220.60 ($2.99). 483,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.52. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.41). The company has a market capitalization of £866.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.92) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.95) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

