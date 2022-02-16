CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider Buys £64,400 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) insider Craig Cleland purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($87,144.79).

Shares of CCJI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.21). 40,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,096. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.50 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164 ($2.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

