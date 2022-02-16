CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.