CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Cap of $13,280.46

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $13,280.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.