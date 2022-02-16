Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.25. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.85 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

