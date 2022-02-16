Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,420 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Terminix Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,460,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,536,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Terminix Global by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Terminix Global by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,520,000 after purchasing an additional 251,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Terminix Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,478,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares during the last quarter.

TMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

