Centiva Capital LP Buys 5,674 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 346.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

