Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,172,000 after buying an additional 288,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

