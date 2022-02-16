Centiva Capital LP Has $1.07 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

WM opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

