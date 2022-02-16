Centiva Capital LP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

